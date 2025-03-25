Car crashes onto beach access stairs in Redondo Beach

Heavy equipment arrived at beach access stairs in Redondo Beach early Tuesday morning to pull up a car that crashed halfway down the steep, narrow stairway as the driver seemingly lost control.

First responders arrived around 5:30 a.m. at the Knob Hill beach stairs to find a white convertible with its top down and airbags deployed on the steps overlooking beach sand.

Neighbor Moe Kreag heard the crash, saying it was "a loud, loud bang."

"I was just getting my coffee, and I stuck my head out the window, asked the girls if they were alright, they said 'yes, we're calling the police.'"

A car crashed onto the Knob Hill beach stairs early Tuesday morning. KCAL News

The two women who were in the car, the driver and a passenger, were transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

A crane was at the scene to pull the car up from the staircase. No further injuries were reported and the cause of the solo crash remains under investigation.

First responders use heavy equipment to pull a car up from beach stairs after it crashed halfway down. KCAL News