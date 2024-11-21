Watch CBS News
Car crash into Redondo Beach signal pole leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

The driver of a car that crashed into a Redondo Beach light pole late Wednesday night died from his injuries, as the female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fiery crash happened around 11:17 p.m. at the intersection of Palos Verdes Blvd. and Catalina Avenue.

The car burst into flames after crashing into the pole, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

As police continued an investigation early Thursday morning, Palos Verdes Boulevard and Catalina Avenue were closed to traffic.  

The cause of the crash and the identity of the driver have not been released yet.  

redondo-beach-car-crash.jpg
The driver of the car that crashed into a signal pole on Palos Verdes Boulevard in Redondo Beach was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

