Watch CBS News
Local News

Car bursts into flames inside San Bernardino car wash

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Car bursts into flames inside San Bernardino car wash
Car bursts into flames inside San Bernardino car wash 00:23

Authorities are investigating what caused a car to erupt into flames in the middle of a car wash in San Bernardino on Saturday. 

It's not immediately known when the incident occurred, but San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a gas station in the 4000 block of University Parkway after learning of the blaze. 

It took crews around 20 minutes to control the flames. Their battle was made more difficult by strong winds in the area, but they were able to contain the flames before they were able to spread to the gas station nearby. 

"The car wash received major interior damage," a statement from SBCFD said. "However the majority of the structure was saved."

Investigators are working to determine what cause the car to burst into flames. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 10:54 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.