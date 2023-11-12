Car bursts into flames inside San Bernardino car wash

Authorities are investigating what caused a car to erupt into flames in the middle of a car wash in San Bernardino on Saturday.

It's not immediately known when the incident occurred, but San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a gas station in the 4000 block of University Parkway after learning of the blaze.

It took crews around 20 minutes to control the flames. Their battle was made more difficult by strong winds in the area, but they were able to contain the flames before they were able to spread to the gas station nearby.

"The car wash received major interior damage," a statement from SBCFD said. "However the majority of the structure was saved."

Investigators are working to determine what cause the car to burst into flames.

No one was injured in the incident.