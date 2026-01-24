3 people injured after car crashes into Canoga Park barbershop

Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a barbershop in Canoga Park on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Hair Etc., which is located in the 7100 block of N. Shoup Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the three victims suffering from injuries of varying severity. Two men, aged 35 and 30, were taken to the hospital in serious condition, while a 15-year-old boy was also hospitalized with minor injuries, LAFD's news release said.

The car that crashed into the shop, a white mini-SUV, was successfully removed from the building by firefighters. Los Angeles' Department of Building and Safety was contacted to assess the structural integrity of the building.

It's unclear what caused the crash.