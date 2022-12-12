Canine-flu season is here: Dog symptoms to watch for

Canine-flu season is here: Dog symptoms to watch for

Canine-flu season is here: Dog symptoms to watch for

It's not just cold and flu season for humans -- canine influenza and other viruses that make dogs sick are also spreading.

Some animal shelters have had to suspend dog adoptions because of "dog flu" and Pneumovirus cases.

There is no vaccine for Pneumovirus, but there is a canine-influenza vaccine.

If you own a dog, be on the lookout for warning signs: If your dog stops eating, or has difficulty breathing, contact your veterinarian.

"Most dogs will experience 10 to 14 days of runny nose and coughing. But there is a significant subset of those dogs that will progress to pneumonia that can be very life threatening," said Dr. Cynda Crawford, University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says getting your dog vaccinated for canine influenza may not prevent an infection all together, but it may reduce how severe it is and how long it lasts.