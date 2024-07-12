Camouflaged camera discovered outside of home in Arcadia

Police have launched an investigation in Arcadia after the latest instance of a camouflaged camera was found hidden across the street from a home last week.

They were called to the 1600 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. on July 6 after learning of a "suspicious device" that was found in the front yard of a house in the area, according to a statement from the Arcadia Police Department.

They arrived and learned that the homeowner found a camera in the buses out front of his house, which was "positioned in a manner that it was capturing other homes in the area," police said.

After some inspection, they determined that there was no internal storage, but a mobile hot spot was connected to the camera.

"Based on this discovery, it appears the camera was sending recordings to a cloud-based application," APD said.

Investigators advised the public to remain vigilant as hidden cameras are being found on a more frequent basis in yards across Southern California.

"Suspects will place hidden cameras in areas where it allows them to gather information about neighborhoods, and particular homeowners' daily routines," the statement said.

This is just the latest instance of a camera being found outside of someone's home in recent months, with reported cases in Chino Hills, Agoura Hills and Temecula in May and Alhambra in June.