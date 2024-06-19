Alhambra police warn of hidden cameras in recent home burglary attempt

Alhambra police warn of hidden cameras after an in-home burglary attempt

Alhambra police warn residents to be on the lookout after an outdoor hidden camera was discovered following an attempted home break-in on Monday.

Neighbors discovered a hidden camera in the bushes pointing to the targeted home in the 1900 block of S. Primrose Ave., just hours after the victims' alarm company notified them of an attempt to open the kitchen window.

Police are warning that camouflage cameras, covered by leaves, hidden in bushes, or blending in some other way where they are placed, are becoming a common tactic for residential burglaries.

The cameras are strategically placed so thieves can monitor homeowners' daily routines, to plan for the opportune time to burglarize the home. Police don't know who planted the Alhambra camera, or how long it had been there.

Similar spy cameras have been discovered in recent weeks in Temecula, Chino Hills, Glendale, Calabasas and Garden Grove.

Temecula homeowners discovered a fake plant, planted in their yard, with a hidden camera in it. An Agoura Hills homeowner found a hidden camera in a flower bed outside their home, and in Chino Hills, a camera designed to look like a rock, placed outside a home was found by a neighbor.

Other police responding to hidden camera discoveries say they believe it is organized crime groups from South America that are planting the cameras. They have been known to monitor neighborhoods, and the technology of cameras is aiding their crime planning.

Police offered some burglary prevention tips:

Good lighting is the best deterrent against crime. Keep your porch well-lit.

Keep trees and bushes well-trimmed to prevent hiding spots.

Install home security cameras and monitor them frequently.