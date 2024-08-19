Camera catches moments that argument quickly turns to shooting in Hemet

An argument turned shooting in Hemet was caught on camera last week, raising more concerns in a city that has seen a troubling increase in violent crime.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, August 14 at around 3:20 p.m. when officers were sent to the 900 block of W. Florida Avenue in regards to reports that two people had been shot in the area, according to a statement from the Hemet Police Department.

They arrived to find both victims, adult males, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, who have not yet been identified, were both rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Surveillance camera footage captured the moments that the shouting between two men walking down the street and another man riding a bike quickly escalated into violence.

The two men can be heard yelling at the man on the bike as they walk past Vero's Taco Stand, but it's unclear exactly what they say. Another angle shows as the bicyclist approaches the two from behind, pulls out a gun and opens fire, striking one of the two men.

"Out of nowhere I hear bullets going off," said Manuela Rios, who was working inside of Vero's Taco Stand when the shooting happened. "Thank God that the fire didn't go off right here, where our windows are."

The second man, runs towards the bicyclist, ripping him to the ground before they start throwing punches. Moments later, gunfire is heard again and the shooter can be seen as they flee from the area.

"You see them wrestling, you see them going off, you don't know how many guns are involved," Ramos said. "Obviously if they're yelling at each other."

Armando Alvarez, the owner of Vero's, says that the shooting was a shock and that something needs to be done citywide to help curb the increase in crime.

"It's a busy, scary street right here," he said. "We have to do something about it in this city, because we're scared. ... We don't know which people are going to be mad."

According to the Hemet Police Department, violent crime throughout the city has seen an increase in recent years, slightly outpacing the national average. In 2023, officers responded to more than 280 aggravated assaults, which is a 35% increase in just the last five years.

"I think we should try and provide a better environment for the city of Hemet," said Dereus Dortch, a resident and one of many calling for change before things get out of hand. "We're living in a cycle, low poverty area and there aren't too many people who have the drive to make it out."

While it's unclear if city officials have any plans in place to address the issue, police are still searching for the suspect who has been outstanding since the shooting.

Both of the victims remain hospitalized, one of which remains in critical condition.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 765-2423.