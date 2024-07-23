Caltrans worker killed in O.C. is 3rd person fatally struck while working along SoCal freeways this year

The Caltrans worker fatally struck by a tow truck in San Clemente earlier this week is at least the third person killed while working alongside Southern California freeways this year.

Alexander Rodish was working as a roadway maintenance employee for Caltrans Orange County District 12, on the side of the 5 Freeway near Avenida Palizado, when a freeway service tow truck driver veered off the roadway and struck and killed him. Rodish, 55, had pulled over with another Caltrans worker Monday morning to clean up some debris on the side of the freeway when the truck struck their vehicle and then hit him, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, flags at the State Capitol and all Caltrans buildings were lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor of Rodish, one of 194 Caltrans workers killed in the line of duty since 1921, according to the agency. He was an equipment operator at the San Juan Capistrano maintenance yard and joined Caltrans in 2021. He is survived by his two children, sister and brother.

"Caltrans mourns the loss of one of our own today. Alexander was a dedicated maintenance employee who was working to make our roads safer. Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and colleagues," Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement Monday.

In May, two workers cleaning up litter on the side of the 71 Freeway in Chino, near Euclid Avenue, died after a box truck struck them. The truck had side-swiped their work vehicle before hitting them. The two men, ages 54 and 36, were contracted with Caltrans as part of a larger third-party crew, according to CHP. Caltrans did not release statements following their deaths.

Since 2009, 17 Caltrans workers including Rodish have been killed in the line of duty, according to the agency. These numbers, however, do not necessarily include workers who are not full-time staff and are contracted by the agency as third-party employees.

Caltrans said many of its employees killed on the job were fatally struck by drivers.

"One of the biggest hazards is from motorists who do not exercise caution while driving where highway workers are present," the agency says on a page to its website that honors fallen workers, listing each person's name, photo and their occupation. Among them are toll workers, maintenance employees, electricians and engineers from all over the state.

Every spring, the transit agency honors those killed with a memorial ceremony at the State Capitol, where the names of fallen workers are placed onto a memorial plaque in the lobby of the Sacramento building housing Caltrans' headquarters.

This year's event, on April 25, featured an arrangement of orange cones just outside the Capitol, which each had a black ribbon draped around it with the name of a worker who lost their life. Family members of those killed gathered to pay their respects.

"Sadness, pain and loss are always instilled in a day like today. But we must remember that honor, remembrance and gratitude are embedded in it as well," California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin said at the ceremony. "We mark today's observance in united strength, an opportunity to be here for one another and represent our 193 fallen and always cherished workers."

"Their devastating loss touches us all, and we're thankful for everybody here to honor their families," he said.