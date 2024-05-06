Freeway worker killed, another injured on 71 Freeway in Chino

A freeway worker was killed and another was injured when a box truck driver struck them on the side of the 71 Freeway in Chino on Monday.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the northbound 71 Freeway near Euclid Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a box truck crashed into another vehicle on the right shoulder of the freeway before it drove down an embankment and landed on its side.

One worker died at the scene, and another was injured. Details about the condition of the second victim are unknown.

The driver of the box truck was also taken to the hospital.

Two northbound lanes were closed while crews investigated the scene. Details about what led up to the crash were not released.