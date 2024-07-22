Caltrans worker dies after being hit by tow truck on 5 Freeway in San Clemente

A Caltrans worker was struck and killed by a tow truck while working along the side of the I-5 Freeway in San Clemente on Monday.

The crash happened a little after 9:30 a.m. on northbound lanes near Avenue Palizado, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that two Caltrans workers had pulled over on the right shoulder of the freeway in order to pick up some debris in the area, when a freeway service patrol tow truck driver veered off the road and onto the shoulder, slamming into the Caltrans vehicle before running over the worker.

It remains unclear what caused the tow truck driver to veer off the road. He was hospitalized with minor injuries following the crash.

The other Caltrans worker was also injured during in the incident, though it's not immediately known if they required hospitalization.

Officers also say that the driver of a Nissan Rogue that was driving up the onramp was injured after the force of the collision caused the Caltrans vehicle to launch over a curb and hit the car.

Upon request for comment from KCAL News, Caltrans issued a statement, which read in part: "We are confirming that a Caltrans' employee was killed today, but at this time, we are not disclosing any additional information pending family notification."