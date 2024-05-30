Caltrans seeks public input for Vincent Thomas Bridge construction plan

A main thoroughfare over the Los Angeles Harbor is lined up for repairs, and Caltrans is asking the public the best way to go about it.

Construction on the Vincent Thomas Bridge is expected to begin next year to fix the rapidly deteriorating deck.

The bridge opened in 1963, and years of exposure to the marine environment and heavy truck traffic have worn down the bridge's deck.

Either a full or partial closure of the bridge would happen during $745 million project plan to replace the entire deck. This would be a years-long endeavor, and traffic diversions would affect residential areas near the bridge.

Caltrans wants input from commuters and residents who live in communities to be affected by the detours.

The first in-person meeting takes place May 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilmington Recreation Center in Wilmington.

The second meeting is June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peck Park Community Center in San Pedro.

Four construction staging options for closure of the bridge

• Single-Stage Construction: Full closure of the bridge that would last 16 to 41 months with detour routes and 24/7 work. The difference in construction timelines depends on the deck type chosen. Orthotropic and Pre-Cast deck types would lead to a construction timeline of approximately 16 months. A Cast-in-Place deck type would lead to a construction timeline of approximately 41 months.

• Two-Stage Construction: One lane would remain open in each direction for each stage (two stages). The work would require the installation of a temporary support/bracing system, potentially reduced speeds of approximately 25 miles per hour (mph) due to narrowed lanes, and multiple weekend (55-hour) full closures and overnight full closures of the bridge. Construction would last approximately 25 months.

• Three-Stage Construction: One lane open in each direction, with the installation of a temporary support/bracing system. One lane would be open in each direction for each stage, and multiple weekend (55- hour) full bridge closures and full overnight bridge closures would be required. Construction would last approximately 32 months.

• Nighttime Bridge Closure: The bridge would be fully open during daytime traffic hours (6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.). The work would require the installation of a temporary support/bracing system and fully close the bridge during nighttime hours (7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) every day. Construction would last approximately 48 months.