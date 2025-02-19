Caltrans expands access to PCH following the Palisades Fire

The California Department of Transportation expanded access to Pacific Coast Highway for the first time since the Palisades Fire sparked in January.

The 23,448-acre wildfire exploded in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan.7., forcing many to flee their communities as the flames spread. Since that week, officials have diverted traffic from PCH to allow first responders quick movement to the burn area.

Residents, school bus traffic, essential business owners, and workers have been allowed access to PCH since 6 a.m. Thursday. However, the expanded reopening comes with the following restrictions:

PCH will have only one lane open in each direction, and the speed limit between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace will be 25 mph.

All traffic signals will be switched to a flashing red light and should be treated as a four-way stop.

No parking, stopping or pedestrians allowed in work zones.

Vehicles cannot pass one another

Only one lane will be opened through the McClure Tunnel from the westbound 10 Freeway

Only one lane will be opened between the California Incline and PCH

Caltrans said motorists should prepare for traffic delays. PCH remains closed to general traffic. Caltrans recommends people trying to access Malibu should use the 101 Freeway.

Los Angeles leaders aimed to reopen the roadway roughly two weeks ago, but concerns about recent storms and neighborhood security extended the soft closure. During that time, only The entire PCH, from Chautauqua Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace, was closed to everyone except first responders, recovery agencies, and utility companies. Palisades residents were allowed to return to their communities as long as they had the required passes.