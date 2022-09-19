California woman Sherri Papini gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax

A Northern California woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a multi-state search that lasted three weeks.

Forty-year-old Sherri Papini pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain. U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for a longer sentence than prosecutors recommended in order to deter others.

Passersby found her with injuries including a blurred "brand" on her right shoulder. All of her injuries were self-inflicted.

The married mother of two was actually staying with a former boyfriend in Southern California. He dropped her off about three weeks after she disappeared.