Newsom pre-deploys emergency crews to Southern California mountains

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pre-deployed emergency resources to prepare for the potential return of mud flows in the San Bernardino Mountains this weekend.  

Last week, rainy weather caused mudslides and debris flows in mountain communities near wildfire burn scars. The San Bernardino County Fire Department said the slides destroyed three homes in Forest Falls. The flows also severely damaged another home and caused minor damage to two more. 

The National Weather Service predicts that the rain will return to the San Bernardino Mountains. It issued a flood watch advisory to San Bernardino County and Riverside County mountains, particularly communities near the Line, Bridge, Apple and El Dorado burn scars, for Saturday.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) pre-deployed 10 fire engines, 10 incident management personnel, two dispatchers, a handcrew, a water tender, a bulldozer and an unmanned aerial system operator to help local authorities if the mudslides and debris flows return. 

