Southern California mudslides destroy 3 homes, damage several others, officials confirm

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.



/ KCAL News

As many as three homes were destroyed and several others sustained damage after mudslides devastated parts of the San Bernardino Mountains in the Inland Empire last week.

The new figures were released Monday morning by San Bernardino County Fire, days after the slides began on Thursday. The three confirmed destroyed homes were in the unincorporated community of Forest Falls. 

In addition, one other Forest Falls home sustained major damage, while two had minor damage.

In the communities of Forest Falls and Oak Glen, 14 homes, one commercial building and four outbuildings were damaged.

The scene in Oak Glen was surreal on Thursday as remnants from Tropical Storm Mario caused flash flooding and slides in the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

Casey Geib, general manager of the Oak Glen Steakhouse, described the downpour as the heaviest rain he's ever seen. 

"Completely flooded it," Geib said. "Large sections of trees, everything was just smashed and went flying past this house down the hill here."

No injuries were reported in the flooding, officials said.

Nicole Comstock and Joy Benedict contributed to this report.

