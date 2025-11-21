California DMV expands permitted areas for Waymo robotaxis

Waymo can now operate in the entire Bay Area, Sacramento and nearly all of Southern California up to the Mexican Border, after the California Department of Motor Vehicles approved the massive new permit area.

The darker areas indicate the permit area before the expansion on Nov. 21, 2025. California DMV

Before the expansion, Waymos were restricted in Northern California to the San Francisco Peninsula and San Jose. While in Southern California, Waymo could operate mainly within the Los Angeles city limits.

Waymo said it provided more than 1 million rides every month in the Bay Area and LA County.

The robotaxi company has not announced a rollout plan or timeline for when the new permitted areas could expect the driveless cars. However, Waymo does plan to expand its operations to San Diego, pending approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

"We appreciate the DMV's approval of our expanded fully autonomous operations," a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement. "Our next stop in the Golden State will be San Diego, where we'll welcome our first riders in mid-2026."

Waymo, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, offers driverless rides in five cities — San Francisco, LA, Austin, Atlanta and Phoenix, where it debuted the driverless robotaxi service to the public in 2020.

It hopes to expand its operations to Dallas, Miami and Washington, D.C. in the near future. It's currently testing in New York City.

The company argues that its own safety data shows 91% fewer serious injury crashes, and 92% fewer crashes injuring a pedestrian, compared to a human driver.

However, the new technology has raised concerns following a viral incident in Atlanta, where one of the self-driving cars blasted past a stopped school bus, and another in the San Francisco Bay Area, where a Waymo made an illegal U-turn.

"I think they need to be held to a higher standard," said former National Transportation Safety Board chair Robert Sumwalt, a CBS News transportation safety expert and analyst, of self-driving vehicles. "…Before we have widespread use of self-driving vehicles, we've got to make sure that they are implemented properly."