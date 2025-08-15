California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possibly reckless driver in the San Fernando Valley

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible reckless driver in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

The pursuit began on the northbound 405 Freeway at Moraga Drive in West Los Angeles.

The CHP says the driver is allegedly wanted for reckless driving and making an illegal U-turn.

SkyCal flew over the pursuit around 5:30 a.m., where the driver could be seen traveling at a high rate of speed on the southbound 101 Freeway.

The driver was on several freeways before exiting and continuing on surface streets.