California Highway Patrol pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle ends in Culver City

A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in the Culver City area after the driver surrendered Friday morning.

The pursuit was initiated by Huntington Beach police around 5:35 a.m., according to the CHP.

SkyCal flew over the pursuit around 6:05 a.m., where the driver of the vehicle was being followed by several units on the northbound 405 Freeway.

Around 6:11 a.m., the driver exited the freeway near the Westfield Culver City Mall and surrendered. The man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.