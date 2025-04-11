Watch CBS News
California Highway Patrol pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle ends in Culver City

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in the Culver City area after the driver surrendered Friday morning. 

The pursuit was initiated by Huntington Beach police around 5:35 a.m., according to the CHP. 

SkyCal flew over the pursuit around 6:05 a.m., where the driver of the vehicle was being followed by several units on the northbound 405 Freeway.

Around 6:11 a.m., the driver exited the freeway near the Westfield Culver City Mall and surrendered. The man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.  

kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

