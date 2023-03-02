California drought update: Winter storm lifts regions out of drought

A map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows large parts of California are now officially out of an ongoing drought, and other regions significantly improved. U.S. Drought Monitor

A map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows large parts of California are now officially out of an ongoing drought, and other regions are significantly improved.

North-central California including the Sierra Nevada; coastline from Monterey Bay to northwest Los Angeles County; and parts of northwest California including Humboldt and Del Norte counties are officially out of drought categorization.

A large portion of the middle of the state is now categorized as "abnormally dry." Northeast California and the high desert of southeastern California remain in the "severe drought" category. Some regions are in the "moderate drought" category.

In January, Southern California officially moved out of the "extreme" drought category following a round of storms.

Thursday's updated drought status is the result of a massive storm system that dumped snow and rain across the state for days.