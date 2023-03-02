Watch CBS News
Local

California drought update: Winter storm lifts regions out of drought

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live
california-drought-map-us-drought-monitor-3-2-23.png
A map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows large parts of California are now officially out of an ongoing drought, and other regions significantly improved. U.S. Drought Monitor

A map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows large parts of California are now officially out of an ongoing drought, and other regions are significantly improved.

North-central California including the Sierra Nevada; coastline from Monterey Bay to northwest Los Angeles County; and parts of northwest California including Humboldt and Del Norte counties are officially out of drought categorization.

A large portion of the middle of the state is now categorized as "abnormally dry." Northeast California and the high desert of southeastern California remain in the "severe drought" category. Some regions are in the "moderate drought" category.

In January, Southern California officially moved out of the "extreme" drought category following a round of storms.

Thursday's updated drought status is the result of a massive storm system that dumped snow and rain across the state for days.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.