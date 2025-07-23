Watch CBS News
Local News

California Attorney General Rob Bonta asks court to place Los Angeles County juvenile halls into receivership

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is asking for a court to place Los Angeles County juvenile halls into a receivership after he claims the facilities have failed to comply with enforcement orders. 

Bonta made the announcement Wednesday morning at a news conference, saying he feels this decision is a "last resort." He explained that his office has been working for years to address the "unsafe and illegal conditions," but the county remains out of compliance. 

"Today, for the first time in my office's history, we are asking a court to place the subject of a pattern-and-practice investigation into receivership," Bonta said. "These young people deserve better, and my office will not stop until they get it."

He is asking for all powers under the authority of the county to be placed with a court-appointed receiver to manage operations of the juvenile halls, including setting budgets and hiring and firing staff. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.