California Attorney General Rob Bonta asks court to place Los Angeles County juvenile halls into receivership

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is asking for a court to place Los Angeles County juvenile halls into a receivership after he claims the facilities have failed to comply with enforcement orders.

Bonta made the announcement Wednesday morning at a news conference, saying he feels this decision is a "last resort." He explained that his office has been working for years to address the "unsafe and illegal conditions," but the county remains out of compliance.

"Today, for the first time in my office's history, we are asking a court to place the subject of a pattern-and-practice investigation into receivership," Bonta said. "These young people deserve better, and my office will not stop until they get it."

He is asking for all powers under the authority of the county to be placed with a court-appointed receiver to manage operations of the juvenile halls, including setting budgets and hiring and firing staff.