California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

California air regulators voted Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically reduce reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn't go far enough to combat climate change.

The plan sets out to achieve so-called carbon neutrality by 2045, meaning the state will remove as many carbon emissions from the atmosphere as it emits. It plans to do so in part by reducing fossil fuel demand by 86% within that time frame.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said drastic changes are needed to position California as a global climate leader. But the plan, backed by the California Air Resources Board, includes a controversial component to capture large amounts of carbon and store it underground.