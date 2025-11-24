CalFresh fruit and vegetable program returns for families in need

A fruit and vegetable CalFresh EBT program has returned, allowing for families in need to get more produce in their homes in time for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.

The program began in 2023 and was restored last week after the state of California approved $36 million for its return.

Senator Laura Richardson said in January, 39,000 families in Los Angeles County received benefits from the fresh fruit and vegetable program.

Up to $60 per month is available to CalFresh recipients, offering a dollar-for-dollar instant rebate on purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables.

At current funding levels, officials estimate the program should last eight to 10 months this time.

"There are three things people shouldn't have to worry about: food, health, and housing. And so today, we are taking care of one of those," Richardson said.

Participating Los Angeles area grocers include the LA River Farmers' Market on Spring Street and all 82 locations of Mother's Nutritional Center throughout various counties.

"As grocery prices rise and many households are forced to rely on inexpensive, highly processed foods that lack essential nutrients, this CalFresh initiative will make fresh, nutritious produce more accessible for millions of Californians," Richardson wrote on her Senate page.