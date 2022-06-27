Cal State University accused of underpaying women, men of color

A proposed class-action lawsuit is accusing the California State University system of racial and gender discrimination when it comes to pay.

The law firm of McCune Wright Arevalo announced Monday it would file a lawsuit against a number of CSU campuses, including Cal State San Bernardino, on behalf of women and people of color, alleging they are underpaid compared to their male or white counterparts.

The lawsuit claims a recent study by the California State University Employees Union revealed that men of color are paid 3% less than white men. The same study found an even bigger discrepancy for women's pay — white women are paid 5% less, while women of color make 7% less.

In a statement, CSU officials say they have not yet received information about the lawsuit.

"The California State University deeply values its employees and is committed to ensuring competitive wages, benefits and rewarding careers that fulfill CSU's mission of providing students access to a high-quality, affordable education," the statement said.