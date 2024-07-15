Burglary suspects ram stolen car into Orange County gun store

Group of burglars crash through gun store before stealing 85 firearms

Security camera video captured a crew of brazen burglars ramming a stolen Kia into the front of an Orange County gun store Saturday morning.

It happened at the Fowler Gun Room in Orange. The driver of the stolen car backed into the front window three times before smashing through the metal security gate. The group smashed through the glass display cases with sledgehammers. In less than two minutes, the suspects shoved 85 handguns and rifles into large bags as the store's alarm rang out.

Similar gun thefts have plagued businesses recently in at least four other counties. The four other robberies happened in Camarillo, Chino Hills, Riverside and Oceanside. Investigators said criminals in stolen cares smashed through the buildings to get to the guns.

"And these are going to be guns, if we don't get them back, used on the street to commit other crimes, other robberies and that's why our detectives are collaborating with other departments to get these people arrested as quick as possible," Orange Police Department Lt. Phil McMullin said.

Back at Fowler's, one regular customer is surveying the damage. The Vietnam veteran said the damage and the missing guns are so upsetting that he's offered to help guard the store.

Police said the Kias and a Hyundai used in the Fowler Gun Room heist had been stolen.