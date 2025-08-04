Attempted burglary in Studio City continues pattern of San Fernando Valley break-ins

As community leaders in parts of the San Fernando Valley continue to worry about a pattern of frightening home break-ins, an incident overnight led to one homeowner firing off a gun toward a suspect, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a Studio City home around 11 p.m. after a homeowner was woken up by an alarm going off downstairs.

The homeowner then saw a person running through their house. Police said the homeowner "popped off" a couple of shots with a firearm, scaring the suspect off.

Police said the homeowner saw just one person inside the home.

The suspect jumped into a getaway vehicle, which then took off. They're yet to be identified. No arrests have been made.

There's no evidence that the gunshots struck anyone, authorities said. No additional details were immediately made available.

The incident is just the latest in a string of attempted burglaries and other crimes in affluent neighborhoods of the San Fernando Valley. The issue has become so frightening to residents that Encino community leaders recently presented a list of demands to authorities in a meeting.

More than 200 residents came out to the meeting, which took place just weeks after an "American Idol" executive and her husband were shot dead in their home with their own gun by an intruder, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman claims.

Last week, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said he planned to increase patrols in the area. He also claimed that those Encino crimes were likely connected to an organized crime crew from South America.

As of Monday morning, it's not yet clear if the Studio City incident was connected to the string of Encino crimes.