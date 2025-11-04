Burglars in Pico Rivera get away with thousands of dollars in narcotics after pharmacy break-in

Three burglars who allegedly broke into a pharmacy in Pico Rivera on Tuesday morning got away with about $30,000 in narcotics, including oxycodone.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said three men were seen fleeing the pharmacy on the 9200 block of Whittier Boulevard around 2:20 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows masked men making their way into the store through the metal entrance before shattering a glass door.

The owner told CBS LA that this is the fourth or fifth time their store has been broken into. The owner claims the burglars got away with up to $30,000 in narcotics and caused about $8,000 in damage to the front of the store.