Burglars shout "LAPD" before breaking into Lake Balboa home, stealing purse

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a group of burglars who allegedly shouted "LAPD" before breaking into a Lake Balboa home late Wednesday evening. 

The burglary happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 7300 block of Forbes Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

"The suspects broke into the victim's residence and said they were LAPD and took the victim's purse," the statement said. 

Police noted that the suspects got away before they could arrive to the scene. 

A "hot prowl" report was taken by officers, who believe the suspects didn't know one of the residents would be home at the time. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 4:26 PM PST

