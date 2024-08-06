Watch CBS News
Burglars break into Encino home with family inside

By Amy Maetzold

Another burglary reported in Encino
Another burglary reported in Encino 02:19

Another multi-million home in Encino was hit by burglars overnight in the latest in a string of break-ins targeting the area. 

LAPD officers got a call just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, and responded to the 16800 block of Mooncrest Drive for a reported break-in.

RELATED: Encino neighborhood hit with third home burglary in July amid months-long string of break-ins

The suspects were able to get inside the home by breaking a glass door in the back, according to the West Valley LAPD Watch Commander. Police also said the family was home at the time. 

It is unknown if any items were taken, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects were all described as males and ran away from the scene. 

RELATED: Encino burglaries continue as break-ins are reported at 2 more multi-million dollar homes, with 6 hit this month

The last string of break-ins happened on July 30 where at least seven burglaries occurred in one week.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

