Burglars break into Encino home with family inside

Another multi-million home in Encino was hit by burglars overnight in the latest in a string of break-ins targeting the area.

LAPD officers got a call just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, and responded to the 16800 block of Mooncrest Drive for a reported break-in.

The suspects were able to get inside the home by breaking a glass door in the back, according to the West Valley LAPD Watch Commander. Police also said the family was home at the time.

It is unknown if any items were taken, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects were all described as males and ran away from the scene.

The last string of break-ins happened on July 30 where at least seven burglaries occurred in one week.