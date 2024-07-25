3rd time burglars target Encino neighborhood in July

Another burglary has been reported in an Encino neighborhood filled with dozens of multi-million-dollar homes.

An LAPD watch commander said a mother and a daughter arrived home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and found shattered glass along with two men inside their home.

Authorities said they rushed back to their car and called 911 to report the burglary. The two suspects took off and police are still searching for them. No descriptions were given.

Investigators are still looking into if anything was stolen.

This is the 3rd burglary police have responded to in this neighborhood in July. The last burglary was reported about a week ago just a mile away.

KCAL talked to neighbors in the area where many are saying these break-ins are leaving them on edge.

"I've noticed there seems to be more private security in the area," said a resident.

LAPD said they are unsure if there are any connections between the multiple burglaries in the area.