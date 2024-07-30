Encino burglaries continue as break-ins are reported at 2 more multi-million dollar homes, with 6 hit this month

Burglars target Encino neighborhood twice in one day

Police are investigating two more burglaries that happened in 24 hours in an Encino neighborhood.

The last one happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Ballina Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned several people were involved in the break-in. No one was home during the burglary and it was not immediately known what was stolen.

The second burglary was reported earlier Monday in the 16700 block of Morrison Street, police said.

A male suspect entered the home and took several designer bags along with other items while one person was inside. No one was injured during the break-in and the suspect then took off from the scene.

A third burglary was also reported on Sunday, where two male suspects entered a home Norland Avenue. Police didn't release any more details about this incident.

Authorities don't have evidence that any of these burglaries were connected.

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing. Burglaries have become a regular occurrence in the Encino area, where at least six break-ins were reported in July.