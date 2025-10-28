Burbank Recycle Center evacuated after item resembling grenade found by employees

The Burbank Recycle Center was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after employees discovered an item resembling a grenade, city officials said in a news release.

Police were called to the recycling facility, located in the 500 block of S. Flower Street, at around 7:45 a.m. after a "suspicious device" was found "on a conveyor belt inside the facility," the release said.

"Upon arrival, Burbank Police officers observed an object that resembled a hand grenade," according to the city's release. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Recycling Center was evacuated, and the surrounding area was temporarily cordoned off."

BPD contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson and Explosives Detail for assistance with the situation, and at around 9 a.m., investigators used specialized equipment and a robot to examine the device. They were able to determine that it did not contain any explosive material.

The area was reopened to pedestrian and vehicle traffic at 9:30 a.m., Burbank police said. No injuries were reported.

"The prompt actions of recycling center employees and responding officers helped ensure the safety of the community," the release said.

They are still working to find the origin of the device.