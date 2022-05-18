Brush fire erupts near I-5 Freeway in Sylmar

The fire began right next to the I-5 Freeway in Sylmar at about 5:50 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire on 12300 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard was at about one acre at 6:05 p.m. There is also a light wind but no structures are threatened.

Crews could be seen battling the fire with helicopters dropping water from above.

The forward progress was stopped at about 6:15 p.m.