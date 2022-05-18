Watch CBS News
Brush fire erupts near I-5 Freeway in Sylmar

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAFD battling brush fire in Sylmar
LAFD battling brush fire in Sylmar 00:58

The fire began right next to the I-5 Freeway in Sylmar at about 5:50 p.m. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire on 12300 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard was at about one acre at 6:05 p.m. There is also a light wind but no structures are threatened. 

Crews could be seen battling the fire with helicopters dropping water from above. 

The forward progress was stopped at about 6:15 p.m. 

First published on May 17, 2022 / 6:13 PM

