Watch CBS News
Local News

Brush fire closes part of the 15 Freeway in Jurupa

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Brush fire closes 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
Brush fire closes 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley 00:38

A brush fire in Jurupa shutdown the 15 Freeway Thursday morning in both directions as fire crews work to put out the flames.

Around 9 a.m. the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway reopened, but drivers were advised to drive with caution through the area.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. just off the northbound 15 Freeway and burned around 8 acres until crews were able to the flames from spreading, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 9:30 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.