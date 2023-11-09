Brush fire closes part of the 15 Freeway in Jurupa

A brush fire in Jurupa shutdown the 15 Freeway Thursday morning in both directions as fire crews work to put out the flames.

Around 9 a.m. the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway reopened, but drivers were advised to drive with caution through the area.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. just off the northbound 15 Freeway and burned around 8 acres until crews were able to the flames from spreading, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.