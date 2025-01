Los Angeles firefighters rushed to Pacoima to extinguish a brush fire burning near homes.

The fire started at roughly 7:35 p.m. at 12524 W. Foothill Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Immediately after issuing the alert, LAFD said one acre had been burned and homes were exposed.

Crews knocked down and extinguished the fire before it reached any homes.

No one was injured, according to LAFD.