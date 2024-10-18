Blaze breaks out near homes in Hacienda Heights as someone is seen lighting fires, officials say

Firefighters responded to a brush fire near homes in Hacienda Heights Friday afternoon after a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter spotted a person allegedly lighting fires in the area, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 2:09 p.m. in the 17200 block of Colima Road and firefighters were on the scene by 2:13 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Around 3:30 p.m., the department said the fire had burned through five acres.

Much of Southern California was facing a red flag warning due to especially dry, windy conditions increasing wildfire risks.

Fire officials said at the time that no homes were threatened as far as they were aware.

A brush fire breaks out in Hacienda Heights as much of Southern California faces a red flag warning on Oct. 18, 2024. KCAL News

Aerial footage at 3:30 p.m. shows a huge plume of smoke rising from some shrubbery near a neighborhood, with a few flames visible.

With strong, dry gusts throughout the Southland, forecasters had warned of critical fire conditions specifically in the Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains, which are just 40 miles south of Hacienda Heights.

No other details have been released by the fire department.