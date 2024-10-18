Watch CBS News

Brush fire burns near homes in Hacienda Heights

A small brush fire broke out near a neighborhood in Hacienda Heights before Los Angeles County firefighters managed to quickly get ahold of the blaze, working from the air and ground. Mike Rogers reports for KCAL News.
