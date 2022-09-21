Watch CBS News
Local News

Break-in under investigation at Hoka store on Abbott Kinney in Venice

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are investigating a burglary at a high-end athletic shoe store in Venice early Wednesday.

venice-hoka-break-in.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The owner arrived at the Hoka store, 1600 Abbott Kinney Blvd., at about 4:15 a.m. and found the front door open and one of the panes in the glass door broken.

It's not clear what was taken. Most of the merchandise, including Hoka running shoes that can sell for as much as $215 a pair, appeared to still be on display.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.