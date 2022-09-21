Break-in under investigation at Hoka store on Abbott Kinney in Venice

Police are investigating a burglary at a high-end athletic shoe store in Venice early Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

The owner arrived at the Hoka store, 1600 Abbott Kinney Blvd., at about 4:15 a.m. and found the front door open and one of the panes in the glass door broken.

It's not clear what was taken. Most of the merchandise, including Hoka running shoes that can sell for as much as $215 a pair, appeared to still be on display.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.