Boys & Girls Clubs of Los Angeles offering free resources during possible LAUSD strike

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles are offering free resources to families and students during the possible LA Unified School District strike next Tuesday.

The organization said its Watts/Willowbrook, Challengers, and Venice locations will be open for all-day programming for kids ages 6 to 18. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with breakfast and lunch provided.

The Watts/Willowbrook and Challengers Boys & Girls Clubs will offer the resources, such as homework help, art, music, STEM and games, for free to current members and non-members.

The Venice Club will offer the resources for free to current members, but non-members will need to pay $50.

With limited space, Boys & Girls Clubs urged families to call or visit in person to register.

The organization said its Watts/Willowbrook, Challengers, and Venice locations will be open for all-day programming for kids ages 6 to 18. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with breakfast and lunch provided. Boys & Girls Clubs

Here are the addresses and numbers for each of the participating Boys & Girls Clubs:

The Boys & Girls Clubs urged anyone who would like to donate to help provide extra meals and safe spaces to visit their website: bgcmla.org.

LAUSD also launched a website to connect families and students with resources.

The page, schoolupdates.lausd.org, lists information on food distribution sites, mental health resources, child care options and tech support available if the two sides fail to reach a deal by next Tuesday, April 14.