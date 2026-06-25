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LA crews move into overhaul phase after fire at Boyle Heights cold storage facility was knocked down

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Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton,
Matthew Rodriguez,
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
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Iris Salem,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Firefighters have moved into the overhaul phase of operations at a Boyle Heights cold storage facility after a fire that had been burning for more than a week was finally knocked down on Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were able to finally achieve a knockdown just before 6 p.m., meaning there were no active flames and no threat of fire spreading. But crews said firefighting apparatus will remain in the area as they continue to deal with smoldering areas and debris.

Boyle Heights warehouse fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA - June 24, 2026 - - A helicopter finishes a water drop on the fire ravaged Lineage cold storage warehouse in the Boyle Heights on June 24, 2026. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Tiimes) Genaro Molina

"Firefighters will continue applying water throughout the structure to ensure complete extinguishment," the LAFD said. "Drones equipped with infrared (IR) cameras remain in operation, identifying hidden heat sources and allowing crews to direct high-volume water streams precisely where needed."

The fire that erupted at a 500,000-square-foot Lineage Big Bear cold storage facility at 1400 S. Los Palos Street last week has created health hazards in the community. Residents have had to deal with thick smoke filling the area for several days.

"Our hope is finally, by the end of this week, to turn over to the tenant ... right now, we are on track to do just that," said LAFD Capt. Anthony Tubbs.

On Saturday, a few days after the fire had started, Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Boyle Heights, enabling state resources to be used.

Lineage warehouse fire still buring after 7 days
Boyle Heights, - June 24:Firefighters use high-powered water canons from Texes to douse the Lineage warehouse fire in Boyle Heights with water on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The LAFD hopes to have the fire 100% contained by midnight. The fire has been burning for seven days. David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation as well to expand community support, environmental monitoring and business recovery assistance. The emergency proclamation was declared by Supervisor Hilda Solis, who said that thousands of air purifiers and masks have been distributed to residents impacted by fire and smoke.

In an update Tuesday evening, the LAFD said smoke conditions have improved significantly and residents in the nearby area should expect better air quality in the days to come. LAFD Capt. Jacob Raabe warned residents that some smoke could remain in the area through the week, even after the blaze was extinguished.

The LAFD will be working with private contractors to remove the food stored inside the building. Raabe described the building as a massive "ice chest," and said there's more than 85 million pounds of food inside, and some has already burned or spoiled.

Although the official cause of the fire has not been determined, Lineage, the building's tenant and operator said that the fire may have originated from work being performed by a third-party contractor handling solar panels on the roof. 

Lineage Logistics cold storage fire
The roof continued to smolder at a Lineage Logistics cold storage facility in Boyle Heights, CA on Thursday, June 18, 2026. There were questions about the air quality and possible health risks from ammonia that leaked during the blaze. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Lineage is the tenant-operator of this building," the company said in a statement. "At this time, we believe the fire began while testing was being conducted by contractors of the third-party owner of the solar array located on the facility's roof. This facility is not used for the storage of hazardous materials. It primarily serves as a temperature-controlled storage facility for frozen food before it makes its way to Greater Los Angeles area communities and beyond. Our understanding from LAFD and AQMD is that there have been no measurable ammonia concentrations recorded in the community since the fire started. Additionally, Lineage has proactively taken additional steps to pump out the ammonia and transport it offsite, removing the possibility of ammonia posing a risk to the community. This facility and the supply chain it connects with employ hundreds of local jobs. We are grateful that no team members at the facility were harmed."

On Monday, Lineage told CBS LA that the building is owned by Chill Build Los Angeles, LLC, and that the solar array on the building is owned by Los Palos Street Operating, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Altus Power. The building's solar contractor is Pearce, which is a subsidiary of CBRE.

In a statement, Altus said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

"Our first concern is for the residents of Boyle Heights, everyone affected by this fire, and for the firefighters working to contain it. The cause of the fire where our rooftop solar array is located at the Los Palos Street facility has yet to be determined," the statement said. "We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate."

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