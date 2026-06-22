Health concerns intensify over Boyle Heights fire as LA officials say smoke will blanket city for 3 more days

Health concerns over a large fire burning at a Boyle Heights cold storage facility intensify as fire officials say smoke will continue to fill the area for the next several days.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jaime Moore said on Sunday that "incredible headway" has been made as crews have worked around the clock to battle flames at the 500,000-square-foot Lineage Big Bear facility at 1400 S. Los Palos Street, which stores frozen foods.

Aerial footage of the fire on Monday showed thick plumes of smoke still coming from the facility, with several fire engines and crews working in the area.

BOYLES HEIGHTS, CA - JUNE 21, 2026: Fire fighters battle a fire that flared back upon at a cold storage facility on Sunday, June 21, 2026 in Boyles Heights, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski

At a press conference over the weekend, Moore said firefighters have changed tactics and are using larger 3,000-gallon water-dropping helicopters to drop retardant on the building. He also said that they split the building in half and successfully confined the fire to one side of the large structure.

Crews have been working to tear off part of the building's exterior to improve ventilation. Moore said since the blaze is now a fire-burning fire with Class A combustibles, "which would be just your regular byproducts. That's why you're seeing a lot of smoke that's still being generated."

Fire officials said in a news release that as crews continue firefighting operations throughout the day, the volume and color of visible smoke may fluctuate. Moore said, "I would anticipate this smoke for about two more days, possibly three."

"The best way to describe this is like a giant cooler," Moore said on Saturday, adding that the structure was built with corrugated steel walls filled with dense foam insulation and reinforced interior steel panels.

The building also used ammonia in its refrigeration system to maintain extremely low temperatures for frozen food storage, which may have fueled the fire on its initial day of burning.

"Imagine your refrigerator having a fire. And so, you have the shell of the outside and the shell on the inside," Moore said during a news conference on Saturday afternoon. "What protects everything from the weather, or whatever the temperature is on the outside, is the rubber. ... If you can imagine, that's exactly what's happening here."

Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency in Boyle Heights, enabling state resources to be used. Moore said that water cannons from Texas will be arriving on Sunday.

Health concerns intensify over smoke

Residents have been voicing their concerns about the potential long-term environmental and health impacts caused by the large blaze.

"It makes me feel like, because we're in the area we are in, and we're lower class, that there's just no help for us," one Boyle Heights resident said.

A South Coast Air Quality Management District particle pollution advisory remains in effect through Monday. Officials said that after the fire's reignition on Friday night, sensors showed that PM2.5 levels were unhealthy.

Lineage, the building's tenant and operator, released a statement indicating that the fire may have originated from work being performed by a third-party contractor handling solar panels on the roof.

"Lineage is the tenant-operator of this building," the company said in a statement. "At this time, we believe the fire began while testing was being conducted by contractors of the third-party owner of the solar array located on the facility's roof. This facility is not used for the storage of hazardous materials. It primarily serves as a temperature-controlled storage facility for frozen food before it makes its way to Greater Los Angeles area communities and beyond. Our understanding from LAFD and AQMD is that there have been no measurable ammonia concentrations recorded in the community since the fire started. Additionally, Lineage has proactively taken additional steps to pump out the ammonia and transport it offsite, removing the possibility of ammonia posing a risk to the community. This facility and the supply chain it connects with employ hundreds of local jobs. We are grateful that no team members at the facility were harmed."

Residents who notice unusual odors, smoke, dust, or other air quality concerns are urged to report them to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Complaints can be submitted by calling 1-800-CUT-SMOG (1-800-288-7664), or by using the agency's online complaint system to report air contaminants both indoors and outdoors. To view current air quality, download the South Coast AQMD app or visit www.aqmd.gov/AQImap.

No evacuation or shelter-in-place orders issued

Officials have warned residents that although they may continue to see smoke for the next couple of days, there are no current evacuation or shelter-in-place orders issued in the area. Residents have been advised that the smoke may be irritating, especially for groups who are sensitive to air quality.

"If you are sensitive to smoke, please be cognizant of that and try to stay indoors," cautioned Moore. "But there is nothing in the air that is so dangerous that we have to do evacuations or even shelter-in-place."

Mayor Karen Bass said her chief concern was for the public's safety and health.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JUNE 20: Views of the Burning Lineage warehouse in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States, on June 20, 2026. The fire broke out on Thursday at the facility in the Boyle Heights neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles and remained active three days later. Footage showed smoke continuing to rise from the warehouse while firefighting operations and safety measures remained in place around the site. Los Angeles officials have declared a local emergency as efforts to extinguish the fire continue. Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

"We're not concerned in terms of the fire spreading or anything like that. But we are concerned about the biohazard smoke. No smoke is good, but especially the smoke that could be toxic because of the chemicals that were needed to keep the food frozen in the facility," Bass said.

Two shelters have been established for residents who have been affected by the fire. One of the locations is at Pecan Recreation Center, which is located at 145 S. Pecan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033 and the second is at City Terrace Park, which is located at 1126 N. Hazard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063.

LAUSD relocates schools due to fire

Monday is the first day of summer school for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Citing air quality concerns, the LAUSD has relocated students in the Boyle Heights area to different campuses.

Dean Elementary and Dacotah Early Education Center students will be moved to Sunrise Elementary at 2821 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, 90023

Eastman Early Education Center will relocate to Humphreys Elementary at 500 S. Humphreys Ave., Los Angeles, 90022

Stevenson Middle School students will report to Belvedere Middle School at 312 N. Record Ave., Los Angeles, 90063

"At all surrounding sites, all activities will take place indoors to support the health and safety of students and staff," the district said. "We will continue to closely monitor conditions and work with Los Angeles Unified Office of Environmental Health and Safety, Air Quality Management District (AQMD), and public safety partners."

Newsom, Bass issue emergency declaration for resources

On Saturday night, the mayor and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued emergency declarations, citing the scale and complexity of the incident.

The declaration is intended to provide the city with greater flexibility to coordinate emergency response efforts, secure additional resources, conduct environmental remediation, and seek state and federal assistance.

"While the LAFD continues making progress, this is a major, multi-jurisdictional incident. I'm issuing an emergency declaration to ensure the City has the resources it needs as this operation continues and to keep the community safe," said Mayor Bass. "The City and County have opened spaces for families seeking relief from the smoke, and we will continue working around the clock and doing everything possible to put this fire out completely."

During Saturday afternoon's news conference, Bass said that the joint state of emergency was filed with Newsom's office.

She said that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated and that they've asked Newsom to waive regulations that could hinder response and recovery efforts, and that recovery assistance be made available through the state.

BOYLES HEIGHTS, CA - JUNE 21, 2026: Fire fighters battle a fire that flared back upon at a cold storage facility on Sunday, June 21, 2026 in Boyles Heights, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski

"We basically told the governor that we will be in touch from the county and the city in terms of ongoing requests for mutual aid as well as monetary assistance so that we can get this job done," Bass said. "Our concern, obviously, is putting out the fire, but to learn what was in this storage center ... really presents an entirely different picture."

Gov. Newsom's office shared a statement regarding the emergency proclamation late Sunday night, which they said would enable the state to further support the ongoing local response.

"California is mobilizing to support Los Angeles as firefighters and emergency personnel continue their work to contain this fire and protect surrounding communities," Newsom's statement said. "While local officials continue to lead this response, the State of California is prepared to help safeguard public health, support emergency operations, and assist impacted residents. We are coordinating closely with our local partners, deploying specialized expertise, and pre-positioning critical supplies so communities have the support they need both now and throughout recovery."

Among the resources being deployed to Los Angeles were 5.5 million N95 respirator masks, commercial-grade air purifiers for evacuation centers, bottled water and emergency supplies and additional air quality monitoring equipment.

Additionally, California Office of Emergency Services Fire and Rescue Branch leaders with "specialized technical expertise" are en route to work with local officials to provide consultation on suppression strategies and operational considerations, according to the release.

Road closures in Boyle Heights

The LAFD has closed several intersections as crews continue operations at the Palos Fire incident.

Street closures:

Union Pacific Street & Calzona Street

Union Pacific Street & Indiana Street

Noakes Street & Calzona Street

Noakes Street & Indiana Street

Commercial Vehicles will be allowed East and West on Noakes Street during the Palos Fire Incident

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes whenever possible. The LAFD said reducing traffic congestion around the area will help ensure firefighters, emergency vehicles and utility crews can safely access the scene.

Traffic control points:

Olympic Bl & Los Palos Street (No Southbound Traffic, RESIDENTS North of Union Pacific OK)

Olympic Bl & Prado Street (No Southbound Traffic, RESIDENTS North of Union Pacific OK)

Olympic Bl & La Puerta Street (No Southbound Traffic, RESIDENTS North of Union Pacific OK)

Olympic Bl & Indiana Street (No Southbound Traffic, RESIDENTS North of Union Pacific OK)

Olympic Bl & S. Alma Ave (No Southbound Traffic, RESIDENTS North of Union Pacific OK)

Mirasol Street & Union Pacific (No Eastbound Traffic, North and South OK)

Mirasol Street & Noakes Street (No Eastbound Traffic, North and South OK)

LA County traffic control points: