Firefighters battle Boyle Heights commercial building blaze, shelter-in-place orders issued

Thick black smoke and flames are erupting from a solar-paneled commercial warehouse building in Boyle Heights, prompting a shelter-in-place order for neighboring areas.

The flames at the 500,000-square-foot food product storage facility at 1400 S. Los Palos Street appear to be growing, with black smoke engulfing the area.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the scene at around 2:35 p.m., and despite initially attempting to battle the fire from the roof, they quickly transitioned into defensive mode and ordered crews off the roof around 3:25 p.m. as the fire spread across the solar panels. Several water-dropping helicopters responded to the scene as well to assist ground crews who were trying to extinguish the flames from aerial ladders.

Firefighters believe that leaking ammonia could have helped fuel the fire.

"This is a building that's being used commercially for refrigeration of product. So, ammonia is one of the majority of the products being used with refrigeration," said LAFD Chief Jaime Moore. "We believe an ammonia line was then compromised, because we had a large, powerful stream of ammonia then coming out."

They said that ammonia in itself isn't dangerous, but could cause irritation for people who are exposed to the chemical compound

Moore also noted the danger that comes with solar panel fires, as they generate electricity even when power is shut off. Because of the compromised panels, which he said caused the fire "spreading almost like a wildfire," LAFD incident commanders decided to call in water-dropping aircraft. Because of this, crews said they were able to stop the flames from spreading into the building's interior.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

An LAFD helicopter dropping water on the burning Boyle Heights building on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. CBS LA

The building is a large-scale logistics facility called Lineage, and according to its website, "Lineage's Los Palos facility offers cold storage, customs brokerage, drayage, and intermodal services."

Lineage issued the following statement upon request:

"Lineage's top priority is the health and safety of our employees, partners, and the communities in which we live and operate. We are aware of the incident and are working closely with local officials and first responder teams to assess the situation and provide support. This is an evolving matter, and we will provide updates as appropriate."

In August 2024, LAFD crews were called to the facility for a fire on the roof of the building. At the time, it took more than 70 firefighters under an hour to extinguish the flames, which they were able to contain to a part of the building's solar panel array.

Residents asked to shelter in place

LAFD issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of Boyle Heights as the fire continued to burn. The order covered the area south of the 101 Freeway to Washington Boulevard and east of Soto Street to Indiana Street.

LAFD issued shelter-in-place orders CBS LA

"Shelter-in-Place Order due to hazardous materials nearby. Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors. Turn off air conditioning/heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room and close all vents until you receive more instructions. You will be updated when the dangerous conditions have passed and it is safe to go outside," firefighters said.

South and southwest winds in the area are light and heading east, according to CBS LA meteorologist Liberté Chan. Neighborhoods downwind of Boyle Heights, like Vernon and Commerce, will be affected, Chan said.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said it has an inspector heading to the scene, and "we are actively reviewing particulate matter data from our regional air monitors as well as local air quality sensor networks." They urged anyone who can see or smell smoke from the fire to remain inside, close their doors and windows and run air purifiers if possible.

The Los Angeles Police Department is on tactical alert for traffic control due to the fire.

1400 S. Los Palos Street, Boyle Heights CBS LA

City officials monitoring the situation

Los Angeles city leaders also shared public statements as the situation continued to develop. Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, whose district covers Boyle Heights, said that her office is closely monitoring the incident.

"We know how frightening it is to see heavy smoke in your neighborhood, especially for families, workers, small businesses and commuters who are trying to understand what is happening and how to stay safe," Jurado said. "Right now, the most important thing is to follow the shelter-in-place order that has been issued because of the smoke."

Mayor Karen Bass and LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis shared similar statements urging residents to stay inside and avoid unnecessary travel.

Union Pacific officials said that while they're monitoring the situation, their nearby railroad tracks were not impacted by the fire and that their day-to-day operations continued as normal.

Wednesday's blaze is one of three notable warehouse fires to occur in California in about month's time after the Kimberly Clark paper goods warehouse in Ontario was allegedly set on fire by an arsonist in April, and the Medline Industries warehouse in Tracy was destroyed last week.