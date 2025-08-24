Firefighters quickly handle Boyle Heights church fire

Los Angeles firefighters quickly handled a fire burning at a Boyle Heights church on Sunday afternoon.

It was first reported at around 3:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Pleasant Avenue, according to a news release from LAFD.

With 45 firefighters assigned to the blaze, the flames were extinguished in just under 30 minutes and contained within an ancillary room at the church. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to the sanctuary and from damaging religious artifacts inside the church.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the fire, which appeared to have taken place at Our Lady Queen of the Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church. There was no visible damage to any of the structure as firefighters continued to clear the scene.