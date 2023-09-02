Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, shot on Long Beach Transit bus

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a transit bus in Long Beach Friday evening. 

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 6:25 p.m. Friday, where the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He had been riding the bus with friends when they were approached by three boys who started an argument, the Long Beach Police Department said.

"The altercation became a fight, which escalated when one of the suspects shot the victim with a gun," according to a police statement. "The suspects fled the scene before police arrived." 

The boy was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.  

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

