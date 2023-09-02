Boy, 14, shot on Long Beach Transit bus

A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a transit bus in Long Beach Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 6:25 p.m. Friday, where the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He had been riding the bus with friends when they were approached by three boys who started an argument, the Long Beach Police Department said.

"The altercation became a fight, which escalated when one of the suspects shot the victim with a gun," according to a police statement. "The suspects fled the scene before police arrived."

The boy was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.