Bomb squad called to LAPD station in Van Nuys

By Matthew Rodriguez

The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad responded to its Van Nuys station after finding suspicious items on a suspect they arrested.  

It started at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tyrone Avenue and Sylvan Street. Officers said they were booking the suspect into jail when they searched his belongings and discovered items that could have been used to create a bomb. 

Shortly after, police asked drivers to avoid the area but cleared the scene a few hours later. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 5:52 PM PST

