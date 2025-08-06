Boil water notice issued to some Malibu residents

Los Angeles County Waterworks officials issued a boil water notice for some Malibu residents Wednesday afternoon.

The alert applies to residents west of Corral Canyon Road and Solstice Canyon Road, but excludes homes at Trancas and Latigo Canyons. Officials said they issued the advisory as a precautionary measure to avoid potential stomach or intestinal issues due to possible contaminants in the water system.

LA County Waterworks advised residents to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking, using it for cooking, brushing their teeth, or preparing food.

The department said a Caltrans bridge replacement project at Solstice Canyon Creek caused a low-pressure event prior to the advisory.

Officials have opened a free bottled water distribution site at the LA County Waterworks District No. 29 Headquarters, located at 23533 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265.

It is open today until 8 p.m. and reopens on Thursday. Until further notice, the water distribution site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning August 7.

Officials will notify residents when the water quality has been tested and confirmed safe.