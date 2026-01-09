What you should have at home to stay safe during dangerous winds

When severe wind strikes Southern California, the results can be destructive and deadly.

Jarrod Dowden, from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, said there are things you can do ahead of time to keep your home and your family safe.

He suggests starting with a home checklist, from your doors and windows to the roof. He said residents should evaluate their roof, the condition of the roof, the material it's made of and if there are any cracks or debris trapped that could cause a problem.

What's outside your home is just as important. If trees and powerlines collapse, there's a chance that patio furniture can become airborne.

"In proximity to your home, it'd be good to look at 10 feet of clearance at a minimum, with any vegetation in and around the roof line, the gutters, the chimney, especially," Dowden said. "Anything that's overhead, whether it's power lines, trees, second floors, second stories, balconies, you name it, anything that's above you could very well become at ground level and not when you want it to."

Designate a safe space inside your home, a spot you know will be safe if trees around the home do fall onto it and stay put if severe wind becomes destructive.

Dowden also recommends having a ready kit so if the power goes out or part of your home is damaged, you're prepared to hunker down for at least 72 hours.

"Have a kit ready for you, whether it's a planned power outage or an unplanned power outage by our utility providers, have a kit ready," Dowden said.

He said the kit should include things like generators, power cords, lighting, extra batteries and flashlights.