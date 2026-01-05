Bodycam shows gunman holding child during standoff with LA County deputies

Newly released body camera footage shows the deputies negotiating with an armed suspect holding his child hostage outside of his girlfriend's Los Angeles County home.

The LA County Sheriff's Department responded to the 8000 block of Alhambra Avenue in Paramount after Marcos Alfonso, 35, allegedly threatened people with a gun at his girlfriend's home and took their child. LASD also released a recording of the 911 call, where Alfonso's girlfriend said the 35-year-old got into a car with their son.

Alfonso exited the car as deputies arrived and pointed a handgun at them as he walked onto the nearby porch. He was holding his 2-year-old child in one arm and the firearm in his other hand, according to LASD.

A low-resolution still from a deputy's body camera shows the suspect holding the child while gripping a handgun, according to LASD. LASD

Deputies took cover behind nearby vehicles as they tried to negotiate with Alfonso and convince him to drop the handgun and release his toddler.

In the body camera footage, Alfonso repeatedly told deputies to shoot and refused to surrender. After 25 minutes, he pointed the handgun at deputies. In response, a deputy armed with a rifle shot Alfonso before others rushed to the porch and rescued the child.

Paramedics took Alfonso to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The child was unharmed, according to LASD.

The LA County Sheriff's Department shared a photo of the firearm, which appears to be broken into two pieces. LASD

The Sheriff's Department shared a photo of Alfonso's handgun, which appeared to be broken, with the pistol grip sheared off the rest of the firearm.