Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Orange County's Santa Ana River amid rainy weather

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Orange County authorities found a body in the Santa Ana River during the latest storm to pass through Southern California on Tuesday. 

The Orange County Fire Authority said they couldn't help deputies recover the body due to the weather conditions and the rising water levels. 

Rescue crews decided to leave the body in the river until the conditions improve. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Department will handle the recovery after the rain passes through. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue