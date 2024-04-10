Body discovered after firefighters extinguish blaze at Sun Valley home

A person was found dead inside of a burnt home in Sun Valley on Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the one-story house, located in the 7500 block of N. Craner Avenue, at around 4:15 p.m., according to a release from Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took 30 firefighters just under 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

"During the course of the firefighting operations, one person was found deceased inside the home," LAFD said. "Firefighters are performing an extensive search of the burned home to check for additional occupants."

No information was provided on the name, age or gender of the victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.